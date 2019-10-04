Overnight rain offers Karachi reprieve from hot, humid weather
KARACHI: The midnight downpour in different parts of the metropolis turned the weather pleasant on Friday (today), ARY News reported.
The rains came a week after the heavy rains wreaked havoc on the city’s ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems.
Light to heavy downpour was reported in Karachi’s areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Airport and Landhi.
Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road were also among the areas where it rained overnight.
There were also reports of power outages in several parts of the port city. However, the roads remained clear and traffic normal.