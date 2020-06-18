CM Buzdar takes notice of hiked oxygen cylinder, coronavirus test prices

LAHORE: Chief Minister Buzdar on Thursday took stern notice of variable coronavirus testing prices being charged by multiple health centres across Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered a fixed pricing mechanism for coronavirus tests in the province and also directed authorities to keep a keen eye on those laboratories that fail to abide by the orders.

In addition to this CM Buzdar also took note of hoarding and profiteering off of oxygen cylinders in the province, the Chief Minister directed relevant authorities to ensure availability of oxygen cylinders on rates fixed by the government.

He also asked law enforcment agencies to take strict action against those found involved in hoarding and profiteering off of cylinders.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed resolve that he would not let funds allocated for coronavirus sufferers be taken advantage of or reduced.

He also blasted the opposition saying that they remained embroiled in political point scoring for petty gains during a global pandemic while the Punjab government worked diligently against the virus.

Usman Buzdar added that he was personally monitoring ongoing development projects in downtrodden areas of Punjab.

