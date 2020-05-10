LAHORE: With coronavirus confirmed cases registering a sharp increase in the country, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has become the latest government functionary to be afflicted with the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sources said the deputy speaker and three employees of the provincial assembly have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. Mazari and other affected persons are believed to have come into contact with several ministers and MPAs before they turned to be coronavirus positive.

There was no official word to confirm the news as a spokesperson for the Punjab Assembly secretariat refused to comment on the matter when contacted. The people and government employees who were present on the assembly premises on the occasion of its session two days back were tested for the virus.

Earlier, on April 30, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “My coronavirus test has come back positive. I have quarantined myself in my house,” Qaiser tweeted.

He appealed to the nation to take precautions and sought their prayers.

On April 27, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus after which he went into self-isolation. He had also attended several meetings just days before contracting COVID-19.

