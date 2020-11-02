PA resolution demands disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE: A resolution condemning PML-N leader and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s controversial statement on the release of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

PTI MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema submitted the resolution that alleges Ayaz Sadiq made the statement to please former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and India. Not only did he go against the country’s Constitution but also distorted history by issuing remarks against Pakistan Army, it states.

The lawmaker demanded that a reference seeking disqualification of Ayaz Sadiq as a member of Parliament be prepared. She also called for action against the people on whose behest he gave the statement.

Last week, Pakistan Army had strongly reacted to the statement of the PML-N leader. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told a press conference that the Indian pilot captured after Indian defeat on February 27, 2019, was released as per the requirements of the Geneva Convention.

“Such a narrative can harm national security at a time when the country is facing a hybrid war,” he warned.

