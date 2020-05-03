PAF Museum to be turned into isolation centre for Covid-19 patients

KARACHI: Amidst a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government has decided to set up another isolation facility at PAF Museum on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government had spent about Rs134 million on establishing Field Isolation Facility at Expo Centre, Karachi. “No decision has been made to establish another such isolation facility at PAF Museum, Khi.”

He said an initial amount of Rs30 million has been disbursed for the purpose and expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Airforce (PAF) for providing the museum for the isolation centre to house Covid-19 patients.

#SindhGovt had spent abt Rs 134 Mn on establishing Field Isolation Facility at Expo Centre. Now decision has been made to establish another such Isolation Facility at PAF Museum, Khi. An initial amount of Rs 30 Mn has been disbursed. Thank u Pakistan Airforce for providing space — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 3, 2020

Read More: Karachi transporters seek CM Sindh’s permission to bring buses on roads

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has surged past the 7,000-mark.

“We conducted 3259 tests during the past 24 hours and 427 of them came positive,” the chief minister of Sindh had said in a statement on Saturday.

Out of the 427 positive cases diagnosed in the province, 376 were reported in Karachi.

Read More: Sindh govt allows 35 more factories to open up, above 400 units allowed to function till date

Comments

comments