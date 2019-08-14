PAF pilots who shot down Indian jets awarded with military medals

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has conferred military honour upon two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots, Wing Commander Noman Ali and Squadron Leader Hasan Mehmood, for downing an Indian jets in February, ISPR Reported on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the President of Pakistan has announced to give the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.

President has announced Sitara-i-Jurat for one, Tamgha-i-Jurat for two, Sitara-i-Bisalat for eight, Tamgha-i-Bisalat for 88 and certificates for 94 forces’ personnel, said ISPR.

Following officers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Jurat:- Group Capt Faheem Ahmad Khan, Air Force, Squadron Leader Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat:- Sub Maj Munawar Khan (Shaheed), Arty, Lnk Raza Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln, Lnk Nazir Khan (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Imdad Ullah Khan (Shaheed), NLI, Capt Syed Ailya Hasan, Navy, Lt Commander Humair Iftikhar, Navy, Air Commodore Zaffar Aslam, Air Force, Group Capt Rana Ilyas Hassan, Air Force.

On February 27, Pakistan had shot down two Indian fighter jets that attempted to violate its airspace and captured an Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was released on March 1 as a “peace gesture”.

