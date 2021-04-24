Punjab govt seeks Pakistan Army deployment to enforce COVID SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab government on Saturday sought deployment of Pakistan Army in five of its districts in order to effectively enforce COVID-19 SOPs in the province that has so far remained worst affected by the pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the home ministry Punjab has written a letter to the interior ministry, seeking deployment of five companies of the military in the province to ensure SOPs implementation alongside district administration.

The sources further claimed that the interior ministry has approved the deployment and the personnel of Pakistan Army would be deployed at five districts including Lahore.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also confirmed the move saying that they had submitted a requisition for Pakistan Army deployment.

“The armed forces will work alongside police and civil administration in major cities of the province,” she said while confirming that Punjab has witnessed a worsening trend of COVID spread.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the deployment will take place the next week.

Prime Minister Khan announced that the government will seek the Pakistan Army’s help to enforce the SOPs.

Warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19, Prime Minister Khan said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be compelled to impose a lockdown.

“If a lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most,” he said.

