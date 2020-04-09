Pakistan Army shoots down Indian drone for venturing across LOC

An Indian drone was shot down by the Pakistan Armed Forces today (Thursday) along the Line of Control (LOC), Sankh sector for airspace and border violation, ISPR reported.

The Indian quad-copter came 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance and was met with a swift retort resulting in the shooting down of the machine.

The Inter-Services Public Relations office of the Armed Forces said about the development that such provocative acts will not be tolerated from the Indian side.

The act was a clear violation of established norms and existing air agreements between the two countries.

The blatant act reflects Indian Army’s consistent disregard for the ceasefire agreement between the two countries agreed upon back in 2003, said the official ISPR statement on the matter.

India troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement earlier on March 17.

According to ISPR, the Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing with heavy weapons in Shahkot sector along LoC.

Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material, reads the statement by ISPR.

