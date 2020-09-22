Pak Army soldier martyred in firing from across Afghanistan border

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army sepoy Sabir Shah was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a check post on Bajaur sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, a Pakistani check post on Bajaur sector was targeted from Afghanistan side last night, resulting in the martyrdom of sepoy Sabir Shah.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said that the issue of border management has been raised multiple times with Afghanistan in order to stop Kabul government for curbing the use of its soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Earlier in August, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier had martyred and two sustained injuries in firing from across the Afghan border in Bin Shahi area of Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

One FC soldier had martyred in the cross-border firing from Afghanistan side and two others were injured. Mortar and heavy weapons were used in the firing from across the Afghan border, added ISPR.

