Pakistan challenges India’s eligibility for membership of UNSC

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Tuesday raised serious questions over India’s eligibility to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations Munir Akram said New Delhi was in blatant violation of 15-member body’s resolutions aimed at settling the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

He said India had imposed a complete curfew and lockdown on 8 million people for over 100 days and it is perpetrating massive violations of human rights against them and against its own minority communities.

How come a violator of international laws, can become a custodian of peace in the world? he questioned.

Read more: Munir Akram meets UNGA president, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute

Munir Akram urged the UN to consider efforts for peace of a country, which desires to become a permanent member of UNSC, rather than focusing on its strength.

Earlier, Munir Akram had met UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and apprised him regarding the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

It is pertinent to mention here that, inhuman Indian military lockdown entered 114th day on Tuesday in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced and residents continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid cellular services, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

Comments

comments