Pakistan, China discuss regional situation, CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The second round of bilateral consultations between all-time friends Pakistan and China was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui interacted with each through video link.

They discussed Pakistan-China bilateral ties, regional situation, enhancement of cooperation to control COVID-19, CPEC and strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign secretary said Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners.

He said both the countries desire mutual respect, respect for integrity and sovereignty of each other, and promotion of peace, prosperity and stability on the basis of principles equal benefit and progress.

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

An agreement signing ceremony had held between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila. Asif Saleem Bajwa had elaborated the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

