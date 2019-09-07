Pakistan, China sign MoU for educational cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for educational cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director Higher Education Commission from Pakistan and Vice Chairman of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency.

Under the agreement, China will provide E-learning facility and establishment of smart schools in Pakistan.

The third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue is being held today (Saturday).

Talking to media persons at Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed this trilateral forum as a very significant one.

He said the importance of this forum will further increase with the improvement of peace and security in Afghanistan as it will open doors of economic activity and trade in the region.

The Foreign Minister said Afghanistan can also benefit from multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar port.

He said peace and development in Afghanistan is important for overall regional development.

