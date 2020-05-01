ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the wheel of economy turning, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said on Sunday Pakistan cannot afford a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance from day one is that a complete lockdown is not possible in the country. He added the Sindh government has also realised that a strict lockdown cannot be enforced.

He maintained the government will take along all the federating units to the coronavirus situation.

“We want a lockdown that prevents people from gathering at public places and keeps the wheel of economy turning,” Shibli Faraz said.

He regretted that the government was criticised over its decision to enforce a smart lockdown, adding the government’s foremost priority is to ensure the well-being of the labour class.

The minister said the government brought in a programme to financially assist labourers who had to bear the brunt of the complete lockdown in the country. He added the prime minister announced a Rs200 billion package for daily-wage earners as Rs12,000 cash was provided to deserving families under the Ehsaas programme.

He maintained the prime minister’s foremost concern was the impact of the lockdown on labourers and daily-wagers. He said the government opened the construction sector and gave incentives to industries to support them.

The minister asked the people to take precautions to keep the contagion at bay.

He expressed the commitment to transform the Information Ministry as per the modern requirements.

He said their plan is to enhance its outreach to the protection of the national interests and image of the country.

