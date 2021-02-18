Pakistan records 52 Covid deaths, 1272 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 52 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,488, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 52 more lives and 1,272 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 24,176.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,052 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,666 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 567,261.

A total of 36,543 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 530,597 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,567,761 samples have been tested thus far.

Read: NIMS spotted irregularities in Covid vaccination drive: NCOC head

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all health workers to get them registered in their respective areas for COVID-19 vaccination.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had stated that protection of the frontline health workers is the foremost priority of the government.

During the vaccination drive, 32,807 health workers have been vaccinated in Sindh, the NCOC said in a statement.

“In Punjab 15,494 health workers have been administered vaccine, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1039 workers have got vaccine shots,” the NCOC said.

Moreover, in Gilgit-Baltistan 1013, Azad Kashmir 651, Islamabad 859 and in Balochistan 252 health workers were vaccinated during the coronavirus immunization campaign, according to the NCOC.

Read: COVID vaccine: Registration for citizens above 65 begins

The federal government this Monday opened registration for citizens above the age of 65 years for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar in his tweet said: “Pleased to announce that registration for getting covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down ur CNIC number and send a message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in March.”

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on February 3 after 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China.

Sindh had been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses for vaccination of the frontline health workers.

