Coronavirus claims 118 more lives in a day; 4318 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,619, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 118 more lives and 4,318 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,034 and the positivity rate stood at 8.54 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,520 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,829,994 since the first case was reported.

Statistics 13th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,520

Positive Cases: 4318

Positivity % : 8.54%

Deaths : 118 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 13, 2021

According to the statistics, no patient has declared critical, whereas, the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition stood up to 4,198.

Overall 638,267 people have recovered from the virus including 3,432 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that compliance with the Covid-19 SOPs remains “very weak”, due to which pressure on hospitals is increasing.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today reviewed the Covid-19 situation, hospital admissions and SOPs compliance at a meeting in Islamabad.

“SOP compliance remains very weak & pressure on hospitals is increasing. Administration has been asked to ramp up compliance enforcement to avoid a crises like situation,” he said.

Briefing the media after the NCOC meeting, Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan appealed to the people to fully comply with the SOPs to avert the spread of COVID-19.

“The burden on health care system has increased following a surge in positivity ratio especially in big cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir,” he pointed out.

He said the process of vaccination is underway and asked the people aged above 65 to get themselves vaccinated without any prior appointment. He asked the people above 50 years of age to get themselves registered for vaccination.

