Nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases soars to 776 as Sindh goes into total lockdown

KARACHI: The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has soared to 776 with 147 more COVID-19 cases reported in the country over the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

333 cases have been diagnosed in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far a total of five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported while five patients have recovered.

18 more coronavirus cases were detected in Karachi on Sunday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 333.

The Sindh Health Department said Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 123.

There are a total of 77 cases of local transmission in the port city so far, it added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced a lockdown across the province starting midnight for the next 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“There shall be a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits of province of Sindh,” a notification issued by the home department read.

