Pakistan deplores India’s refusal to hand over bodies of Kashmir martyrs to families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest extra-judicial killings by Indian forces of three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on December 29.

The families and neighbors of the martyred Kashmiris, Aijaz Maqbool Ganie, Zubair Ahmed Lone, and Athar Mushtaq Wani have affirmed that the young boys were innocent, who visited Srinagar on the fateful day and became victims of Indian state-terrorism, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

“It is doubly inhuman that the bodies of the three martyrs are not handed over to their families for a proper burial, despite repeated appeals by the families,” the statement read. “This is a new form of oppression that the Indian occupation forces are now resorting to in order to break the will of the Kashmiri people. They will never succeed in this attempt.”

The Foreign Office said the unabated killing spree in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the reprehensible refusal to hand over the bodies should be a matter of grave concern for the people of conscience across the world. It demanded that the morally bankrupt RSS-BJP regime should not be allowed to act with such impunity.

“Pakistan has consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warrant an investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019,” the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan reiterates its call for an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.”

