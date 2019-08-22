ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of freedom of Kashmiri people across the world.

Addressing a function on Thursday (today), he said: “together, we have to combat and defeat the bigotry mindset of India. He said Islamabad will take all possible steps for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.”

He added that New Delhi is perpetrating heinous atrocities on the innocent Kashmiri people to suppress their due right to freedom.

Earlier on August 22, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years was need of the hour, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program ‘Powerplay’, the education minister had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took the decision keeping in view the regional peace situation.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, he said both the civilian and military leadership were on the same page first time in the country’s history and after 50 years the United Nations Security Council had discussed the issue and expressed its concern over Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

