Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today for giving a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Pakistani government has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner.

The day is being observed to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In order to show solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK), a one-minute silence will be observed across Pakistan at 10 am on Friday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Special programs will be broadcasted to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan several government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level.

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the public to actively participate in these rallies and gatherings.

Over 8 million Kashmiris have been turned into prisoners in their own homes, with more than 900,000 occupation troops holding them hostage.

