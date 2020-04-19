Pakistan now able to produce masks, protective clothing: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the nation should be proud of Pakistani organisations and professionals who have risen to the challenge posed by the Covid-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, he said the country is now able to produce its own face masks and protective clothing and in position to export sanitiser. He added it is very close to producing its own N95 masks as well.

The minister said testing kits and ventilators manufactured locally are going through final trials, recalling the country was importing all these things a few weeks back.

“These victories should serve as an eye opener for the despondent lot who tell us all time that we could not do anything,” he said.

ٹیسٹنگ کٹس اور Ventilatilators کے حتمی ٹرائلز ہو رہے ہیں، یہ سب کچھ صرف چند ہفتے پہلے تک ہم صرف امپورٹ کر رہے تھے، اس مایوس گروپ کیلئے جو ہر وقت ہمیں بتاتا ہے کہ ہم کچھ نہیں کر سکتے یہ کامیابیاں آنکھیں کھولنے کیلئے کافی ہونی چاہئیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2020

Earlier, on April 11, Fawad Chaudhry had the ministry’s initiative to repair broken ventilators across Pakistan has successfully fixed 163 units thus far.

He said that members of national assemblies have been asked to undertake the practice in their respective constituencies so that the number for repaired ventilators could increase and the initiative gains pace according to the severity of the issue at hand.

