Pakistan Motorways Authority bans LPG and CNG cars from using routes

GOJRA: Pakistan Motorways have officially banned vehicles running on CNG and LPG from running on roads under their jurisdiction, an official statement read, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The authorities have maintained that due to the risk accompanying CNG and LPG vehicles is the reason to ban vehicles running on the fuel types.

The Senior Superintendent (SP) Motorways said that due to the recent escalation in LPG and CNG cylinder explosions, many a precious lives have gone to waste and the step has been taken after careful deliberation to minimize the risk involved.

The SP also said that the Motorways Security is trying to ensure safety during the travel for all the passengers using the routes and hence the step was needed.

The motorway police on July 29 issued guidelines for the drivers traveling at the Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 motorway due to heavy rainfall.

The motorway police’s spokesperson has advised drivers to drive carefully while traveling at the motorway due to heavy downpour.

“Avoid over speeding at M-9 due to slippery conditions”, he continued.

The drivers have been advised to dial the 130 helpline or use Humsafar app for more information in this regard.

On the other hand, a trailer loaded with the cars met an accident at the National Highway near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki.

As a result, five cars were destroyed, while the driver of the trailer sustained wounds. He was moved to the hospital.

According to the motorway police, the incident occurred due to over speeding.

Heavy rains disrupted daily life in Karachi along with alleviating the long-standing dry spell in the metropolis.

The Jinnah International Airport area of the city saw rains up to 4 milimetres (mm) while North Karachi and Saddar recorded 4 and 6 mm of rain respectively.

Karachi’s area of Gulshan e Hadeed saw 12 ml’s of rain while Nazimabad and Landhi areas recorded 2 mm’s of rain each.

The university road area saw 6.1 mm’s of rain along with P.A.F Faisal and adjoining areas saw 6 mm of rain.

According to Director MET, the monsoon system will likely end on Wednesday and there are not much chances of rains in the first week of August.

Meanwhile, the power supply in the city’s several areas presented a dismal picture. According to the KE spokesman, the power company is working to restore electricity in the city.

