KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has detected an Indian submarine and successfully foiled its bid to intrude into the Pakistani waters, a statement issued by Navy’s spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine and stopped it from entering into the Pakistani waters. The Pakistan Navy, owing to its high professionalism, thwarted every single attempt of the Indian submarine in its futile effort to avoid being located in the seas.

“In order to maintain peace, the Indian submarine was not targeted which is a reflection of Pakistan’s desire for peace,” the statement said.

“Learning a lesson from this incident, India too should show its inclination towards peace,” it added.

The Pakistan Navy is capable of giving a jaw breaking response to any aggression, the statement read.

This was the second event since November 2016, when the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine trying to intrude into Pakistani waters.

More details to follow ….

