Pakistan Navy launches Fast Attack Craft (Missile) 4

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has launched its indigenously built 4th Fast Attack Craft (Missile) in a ceremony held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW), the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that the Fast Attack Craft (Missile) 4 is built for Pakistan Navy at Karachi Shipyard which would be equipped with multi-mission and modern anti-ship missiles and sensors.

Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production, was the chief guest of the launching ceremony.

While addressing the event, Zubaida Jalal said that Karachi Shipyard possesses an important role in achieving targets of self-reliance and building ships. She added that the government is making efforts to establish new shipyards in the country.

The event was also addressed by the KS&EW Managing Director Rear Admiral Ather Saleem. He highlighted the ongoing shipbuilding projects and termed the launching of the 4th Fast Attack Craft as a milestone.

Fast Attack Craft (Missile) is a state of the art, multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure and equipped with indigenously developed weapons and sensors, according to the KS&EW official website.

The Keel Laying ceremony of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) 4 being built for Pakistan Navy had been organised on March 30 – 2017. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M) Chief of the Naval Staff had attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

On November 5, Pakistan Navy had commissioned a survey ship “Behr Massah” in a ceremony held in Karachi. The research ship, which has been built in China for Pakistan Navy, is equipped with modern apparatus and will be used to explore natural resources in the sea.

Speaking at the ceremony, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said commissioning of Behr Massah will prove to be a milestone for the Pakistan Navy in the field of modern hydrography.

While speaking about the Sino-Pak partnership, the Naval Chief said that deep-rooted and ever-growing Pak-China friendship is unparalleled and has always lived up to the expectations and this induction is yet another manifestation of it.

