KARACHI: The federal government on Tuesday said that 20 percent population of the country would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal government shared the details of the vaccination process in a written form with the Sindh High Court (SHC), saying that they have earmarked an amount of US$150 million for the vaccination process.

“From a period of June to December 2021, 20 percent of the population will be vaccinated,” the reply before the SHC stated, further saying that they have so far received 2.56 million doses of Covid vaccine, while 8.5 million more doses would be received in April and May this year.

The federal government further told that they have signed agreements for vaccine availability with the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). “So far 800,000 people have received the Covid jabs,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a reply from the federal government within three weeks over the non-availability and unjust distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

The high court demanded a reply from the government over the steps taken for vaccinating the citizens while addressing the Deputy Attorney General in the court.

A petition filed in the high court while challenging the price fixed for the Covid vaccine contended that providing basic healthcare is the responsibility of the government.

“The price fixed for the vaccine has been away from the access of the poor masses,” according to the petition. “There are complaints about an unjust distribution of the corona vaccine.”

The petitioner pleaded to the court for assured availability and just distribution and supply of the vaccine.

