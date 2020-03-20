Coronavirus: Pakistan Post to bring allocated pensions for retirees at doorstep

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Friday announced door-to-door delivery of money allocated for government pensioners across the country via Pakistan Post, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the decision has been made to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

1.3 million pensioners will be disseminated their due allowances at the doorstep by Pakistan Post employees.

Murad Saeed also revealed that all requirements needed for the mammoth task have been fulfilled and a plan has been finalised.

Saeed added that the government of Pakistan would not risk its elderly in the dangerous circumstances that have arisen after the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan earlier in the day reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 458 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

