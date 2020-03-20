Government of Sindh on Friday decided to test everyone that entered Pakistan from around the world will be traced, tracked and checked for coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sindh Police has initiated a crackdown on all travellers that entered Pakistan within the last two month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samoo has urged everyone who has travelled to Pakistan to come forward voluntarily and get tested for the fast-spreading disease.

Pakistan earlier in the day reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 458 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

