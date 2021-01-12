Pakistan registers protest with Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on January 11, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistan registered a strong protest with the senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations by Indian forces, resulting in serious injuries to a 10-year-old boy along the LoC.

It read, “Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir Sectors of the LoC on 11th January 2021, 10 year old Muhammad Zaheer s/o Muhammad Rafique, residents of Mohri village, sustained serious injuries.”

The spokesperson said that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 48 ceasefire violations, resulting in serious injuries to 3 innocent civilians.”

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the ceasefire line and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It added that India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding besides investigating the recent incident and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintaining peace along the LoC and the WB.

It was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

