Pakistan, Qatar discuss ways to further boost military ties

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held separate meetings with Commander Qatar Air Force and Commandant Joint Command and Staff College of Qatar on Thursday.

They discussed affairs of mutual interests including military cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

The Naval Chief emphasized the need to make the contacts between both military institutions further stronger.

While addressing the Joint Command and Staff College, he highlighted the importance of mutual relations and discussed the rapidly changing regional and global situation.

Yesterday, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister in Doha discussed issues relating to bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief also held separate meetings with the Armed Forces Chief of Staff and Commander Qatar Naval Forces and discussed matters of mutual interest with them.

The Naval chief, during these meetings also highlighted Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue.

