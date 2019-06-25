Pakistan Railways decide to increase train fares up to 8.5 pc

LAHORE: The administration of Pakistan Railways has decided to increase fares from 2 per cent to 8.5 per cent for passenger and intercity trains, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The spokesperson announced that new fares will be effective from July 1 as the hike was made after increasing rates of oil.

The latest fares will not be applicable for travelling up to 50 kilometres, whereas, Rs100 was reduced for economy class.

Moreover, the administration retained same fares of special trains with Karakoram Express.

Earlier on June 22, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced to push up train fares of economy class by up to Rs100 from the next month.

Addressing a press conference here, he said fares of different trains will be increased up to 10 per cent from the next month to contain losses being incurred by the cash-strapped national entity owing rise in fuel prices.

He said there won’t be any increase in fare of train passengers travelling a distance of 50 kilometre.

Sheikh Rasheed clarified that the increase is being made under compulsion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Sir Syed Express passenger train on the evening of July 3 at Rawalpindi railway station. He said Mianwali Express and two other trains would also be launched within a period of one month.

