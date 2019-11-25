Leader of the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) and the patriarch of the ‘Azadi March’ Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that he has been assured that the political scenario will change drastically within the next 3 months, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to a private news channel, the religious cleric said that people in the power corridors have assured him that the current government won’t be able to continue much longer.

In an interview to a private new channel current affairs program, Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition’s Rehbar Committee made a straightforward demand that they wanted the prime minister’s resignation or something at par with the resignation.

Maulana said that the resignation was ruled out but the other condition put forth by the opposition was agreed upon.

“We are getting what we asked for, new elections will be held within 3 months from now,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier in the day Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan answering a question about the recently concluded ‘Azadi March’ and the crusade waged against the government by Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that all plans devised by the cleric have continued to be catastrophic failures.

