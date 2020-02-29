DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated that Pakistan will continue supporting a “stable, united & democratic Afghanistan.”

“Peace and stability in South Asia is critical and Pakistan will keep leading & sustaining efforts for peace & stability,” he said in a series of tweets shortly after the US and the Afghan Taliban signed a historic peace deal in Doha.

“Today is historic in the advancement of the ultimate aim for peace & reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he maintained.

“Pakistan has played a committed & decisive role in the realisation of the #AfghanPeaceDeal. PM @ImranKhanPTI’s vision has consistently championed diplomacy over military solution.”

Earlier this evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed a historic peace deal signed between the US and the Afghan Taliban in Qatar.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the signing of the accord, he said: “We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban. This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people.”

“I have always maintained that a pol[itical] solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace.”

