Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda about treatment of minorities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has on Monday strongly turned down the Indian propaganda about treatment of minorities in the country.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in her statement said that the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) government’s mischievous portrayal of isolated law and order incidents in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib as alleged ‘persecution’ of minorities is part of its smear campaign against Pakistan.

She termed the Indian move as a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and systematic discrimination against minorities in India.

“Pakistan completely rejects these fabrications, which will in no way shield the BJP government from opprobrium by the international community on its illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and the adverse fallout of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.”

Ms. Farooqui said Pakistan attaches the highest respect and sanctity to all places of worship, including those belonging to Sikh religion.

Earlier on Friday, the Foreign Office in a statement on Friday had answered questions surrounding the recent unrest at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, a holy place of worship for Sikhs.

In an official statement on the matter, the spokesperson for the foreign office said that the provincial authorities in Punjab have informed about a scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib, between two Muslim groups.

