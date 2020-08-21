ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, rejecting speculations about Pakistan-Saudi ties, said on Friday the country’s relations with the Kingdom have invariably remained cordial and hoped that they will remain so in future as well.

In a statement, Qureshi, who is in China on a two-day official visit, hailed Riyadh’s categorical stance on Israel as historic.

He said he will represent Pakistan at the second round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue.

He will also have an audience with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with matters of bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including early completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, to come under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the government brought the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for debate for three times after a gap of 55 years with the cooperation of China.

He said Pakistan and China have brought under control coronavirus to a great extent, adding this is his first visit to the neighbouring country after a considerable decline in coronavirus cases.

Both countries are familiar with important regional changes that have taken place, he added.

