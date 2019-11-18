Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of SSBM Shaheen-1

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-1 short-range ballistic missile (SSBM) capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 Kilometers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor broke the good news along with accompanying video footage of the training launch.

The DG-ISPR tweeted: “Pakistan successfully conducted training launch of SSBM Shaheen-1 capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs. Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence.”

A short-range ballistic missile (SSBM) is a ballistic missile with a range of about 1,000 kilometers (620 mi) or less.

In the past and potential regional conflicts, these missiles have been and would be used because of the short distances between some countries and their relatively low cost and ease of configuration.

