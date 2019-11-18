LEAs capture two Indian nationals from Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two men who had been deemed suspicious by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) were caught today, Monday, it was revealed that they were Indian nationality holders, ARY News reported.

Both accused have been named by the LEAs, one Prashant Vaindam son of Babu Rao and the other Wari Lal son of Subi Lal.

Read More: Indian forces akin to BJP goons, Nazi mindset evident from actions: SAPM Awan

The police officials have told that the accused have been charged with illegal trespassing of the Line of Control (LoC).

According to further details on the two Indians, Prashant is based out of Hyderabad, India while Wari Lal belongs to the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Read More: Rape Being Used As Tool Of Oppression In Indian Occupied Kashmir: President Alvi

The FIR report on the accused reads that both trespassers were traveling without documentation or allowance from the Pakistani side and were living inside Pakistan against the law.

Earlier on August 3, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel conducted an operation near Lari Adda area of Lahore and arrested an Indian national residing there.

Read More: FIA gets 5-day remand of Indian national for questioning

According to deputy director FIA Amir Nawaz, Pancham Tiwari is resident of Indian city of Banaras (Now known as Varanasi) and entered Pakistan illegally ten years ago and has been residing in the country ever since.

Amir Nawaz informed that Pancham Tiwari and Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala, became friends in 2009 after which Tiwari entered Pakistan illegally and managed to get a National Identity Card under a pseudonym.

Comments

comments