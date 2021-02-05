Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday led a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, parliamentarians and people belonging to different segments of the society attended the rally.

The participants are carrying the Kashmiri flags and banners highlighting the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, FM Qureshi said Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Read more: Time to end ‘human tragedy’ in occupied Kashmir: COAS

He said the Kashmiri people will succeed in their just and legitimate struggle. He said the media should play its role to further highlight the worst human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani government has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner.

The day is being observed to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Comments

comments