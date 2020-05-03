ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Sunday in a press release stressed the importance and need for cohesion between all stakeholders to and for Afghanistan and wanted the region to move forward towards a peaceful and sustainable future, ARY News reported.

Pakistan has consistently underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which we deem indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond, read a press release on the matter.

The U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement signed in February 2020 is a significant step forward, creating a historic opportunity for the move towards intra-Afghan negotiations, the press release read further.

“We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan. The unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramzan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment.”

“Pakistan also wishes to underline the importance of political reconciliation among all Afghan parties and stakeholders. An inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces,” the press release entailed.

For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours, the press release concluded.

