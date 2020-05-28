Pakistan to partially resume international flights on ‘a flight per day’ basis: sources

KARACHI: Sources privy to the development disclosed on Thursday that International flight operations may be allowed by the country soon, ARY News reported.

Sources claimed that 29 international airlines are soon to recieve a green light to resume their international flight operations.

It was revealed that Pakistan will resume its international flights partially if such a move was made by other countries.

Sources further claimed that 25 international airlines are ready to operate flights among the 29 who are tipped to get a formal approval from their respective countries and others.

Preliminary information on the matter has also revealed that an international flight per day might get allowance to land.

If the action is allowed, international flights will also be able to take one flight of passengers per day from Pakistan.

