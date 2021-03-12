ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter on Friday to weigh in on the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to ban the short video sharing entertainment app TikTok.

“Court Decision to ban TikTok is yet another Court Decision for which people of Pak will pay a huge price,” the minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“I understand most of the judges are unaware of the tech working models,” he said, requesting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to intervene in the matter.

Fawad Chaudhry said that his ministry will work with the judiciary for “tech modules for Judges.”

On Thursday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directed internet service providers to immediately block access to TikTok in compliance with the PHC order.

The PTA said in a statement: “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App.”

