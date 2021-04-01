ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Thursday that Pakistan will receive another tranche of 0.5 million vials of COVID-19 vaccines tonight, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar said in a Twitter message that the country received 560,000 procured vaccines on Wednesday (yesterday) and another shipment of 500,000 vaccines will arrive on Thursday night (today).

He further detailed that the NCOC reviewed the vaccine administration situation and directed the provinces to expedite the process to fully utilise the vaccines which have been made available.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the federal government provided more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the various parts of the country.

Overall 4,52000 COVID-19 vaccine shots of Sinopham and CanSino have been provided to Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The vaccine jabs were dispatched to provinces in the cold-chain containers via road and by air, the sources said.

Punjab has been provided overall 100,000 vaccine shots including 80,000 jabs of Sinopham and 20,000 doses of single-shot covid-vaccine CanSino, while Sindh has been given 1,12,000 vaccine jabs including 100,000 of Sinopham and 12,000 CanSino.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been supplied 50,000 doses of Sinopham and 9,000 doses of CanSino vaccines, Balochistan 23,000 (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses), Islamabad 23,000 (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses), Azad Kashmir 23,000 ( (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses) and Gilgit-Baltistan region have been provided with 12,000 doses of Sinopham and CanSino covid vaccines.

