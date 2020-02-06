ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday confirmed that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next week, ARY News reported.

Aisha Farooqui, while addressing a weekly press briefing today, said the President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February 2020.

She said that the talks were underway with the Turkish government over dual nationality agreement, adding that the details will be disclosed as soon both countries will reach over final conclusion.

Commenting over Kashmir issue, the FO spokesperson said that People of Kashmir are under lockdown by the Indian occupation forces from past 186 days. She said that Occupied Kashmir has become the largest military zone in the world.

“On Aug 05, 2019, India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan effectively raised Kashmir issue at every international forum and will continue raising voice for Kashmiri brethren,” she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemned Indian brutalities on Feb 5 (Kashmir Solidarity Day).

Briefing media about the PM Imran Khan Malaysia visit, she said the PM Khan’s visit to Malaysia was historic, where both leaders discussed matters related to strategic partnership and condemned Indian atrocities in IOK.

On coronavirus outbreak, she said the Pakistan embassy in China was in contact with Pakistani community and monitory the whole situation very closely.

It must be noted that Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul on Saturday in an answer to a question said that Turkey and Pakistan were indeed thinking about the prospect of dual citizenship.

Taking to Twitter, the Turkish ambassador said that the proposed idea is about starting to work on mutual recognition of dual citizenship between Turkey and Pakistan.

Yurdakul said that providing citizens with dual citizenship was not being discussed rather the idea was to add Turkey in the list of countries where Pakistanis may apply for citizenship and be deemed eligible

