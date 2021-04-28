Pakistan vaccinates over 100,000 against Covid in single day for first time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan vaccinated a total of 117,852 people against Covid-19 the previous day, which is the highest number of doses administered in a day in the country.

“Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday,” Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on Twitter.

So far, 2.1 million people have been administered Covid-19 doses, he said, encouraging people aged 40 years and above to sign up for vaccination, if they have not done so far.

The National Command and Operation Centre started registering people aged 40 and above for Covid-19 vaccination from Wednesday.

Pakistan reported 201 more COVID deaths over the last 24 hours, which is the highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last year in February.

With the addition of 201 more deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,530.

