Pakistan vaccinates over 200,000 against Covid-19 in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily vaccinations against Covid-19 surpassed the 200,000 mark the previous day, Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the planning and development minister said registration for vaccination has also gathered pace as the number of people signing up for vaccination has surpassed the 5 million figure.

He urged people aged 40 years and above to get themselves registered at the earliest. He also called for adherence to preventive measures to keep the deadly virus at bay.

الحمد للہ ایک دن میں ویکسین لگنے کی تعداد کل 2 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی. لوگوں کے ریجسٹر کرنے کے رفتار میں بھی اضافہ ہوا ہے اور اب تک رجسٹر کرنے والوں کی تعداد 50 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی ہے. اگر 40 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر ہے تو جلد رجسٹر کریں. اور ساتھ میں حفاظتی اقدامات جاری رکھیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 5, 2021

On Monday, record 164,000 people got inoculated against the coronavirus across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 119 more lives across Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 18,429.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,113 new infections emerged when 44,838 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.17%, the NCOC said.

