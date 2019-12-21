Pakistani among four died of asphyxiation in Greece, confirms FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday confirmed a Pakistani national is among the four people who died of asphyxiation in Greece on Dec 19.

“According to available information four persons had died on 19 December 2019 due to gas suffocation in a factory in Kalivia, a place 50 kilometres from Athens,” read a statement issued by Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui in response to media reports about the death of Pakistanis in Greece.

According to local authorities, thus far one deceased has been identified as a Pakistani national as identification of the remaining three is in process.

The spokesperson said the Pakistan Embassy in Athens is in close contact with local authorities and will provide necessary assistance and facilitation to bereaved families.

Earlier this month, 13 Pakistani nationals, including seven children, four women and two men living in Jordan had died due to a fire that broke out in their tent.

The FO had said three other Pakistanis were also injured in the fire incident. It said that all the victims were residing near Karameh city which is 40 kilometers west of Amman near the Dead Sea.

The spokesperson said that the victims belonged to Joya Family from Dadu district in Sindh province and added that the head of family, Mr. Ali Sher Joya, has survived in the incident.

