Jodhpur killings: Islamabad HC seeks reply from government

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal authorities to file comments on a petition against the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

After an initial hearing, an IHC bench issued notices to the official respondents and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The Islamabad High Court Bar moved the petition, pleaded the court to issue directives to the federal government and the Foreign Office to take the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“The constitution gives equal rights to minorities. Pakistan’s 11 Hindu citizens were murdered in India over refusing to spying on Pakistan,” the petitioner stated. “The Indian High Commission in Islamabad had issued visas to the victims. Indian diplomatic mission working against diplomatic norms.”

The Bar sought the court order for the government and the foreign office to take the issue to the ICJ.

