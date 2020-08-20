Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases fall below 12,000 as more recover

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 513 new infections and eight fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), thus far, 6,209 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

As many as 23,670 tests were conducted during this period, taking the number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.3 million. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 11,945.

‘Record daily jump of 69,672 in cases’

According to Reuters, India reported a record daily jump of 69,672 coronavirus infections today, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

It reported 997 new deaths, taking the total to 53,886.

India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third only behind the United States and Brazil in terms of number of cases.

