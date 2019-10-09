Pakistan’s location to make it hub of regional economic activity: Zakaria

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nafees Zakaria says Pakistan is rich in natural and human resources with a great scope for foreign investment.

He made these remarks at a Dinner Reception at the High Commission in London to celebrate the appointment of Zameer Choudrey, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) to the House of Lords.

Nafees Zakaria said, with global economic gravity shifting to Asia, Pakistan by virtue of its geographic location could be rightly termed as the center of economic activity in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Chinese companies to invest in the diverse sectors of Pakistani industries including housing, textile, manufacturing, IT and financial services, physical and technological logistics, agriculture, oil & gas and tourism and hospitality.

He was speaking at the China Council for Promotion of International Trade in Beijing on Tuesday (yesterday).

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is opening up for businesses and it was a great time for the Chinese companies to invest in the country.

He assured that the Prime Minister office would be dealing with all the major investments including those of the CPEC.

