Pakistan’s first electric bus hits the road in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah launched on Tuesday Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony, he said more electric buses will be brought to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector. As many as 100 electric buses will hit the road by the end of this year, he announced.

Inaugrated the first electric bus for Karachi. We will be adding a fleet of 100 electric buses for Karachi in near future. InshAllah !! pic.twitter.com/Nzcqlt2e4r — Syed Awais Shah (@awais_shah01) March 30, 2021



Also Read: Electric buses to ply on Lahore roads

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to congratulate the Sindh government, specially Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his ministry, on their “remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system”.

He said his ministry fully supports the Sindh government in this “futuristic approach” and expressed the hope that the Punjab and KP governments will also take the same route as soon as possible.

Want to congratulate Sindh Govt specially @MuradAliShahPPP and ministry of transport on their remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system,@MinistryofST is fully behind Sind Govt in this futuristic approach hope Punjab and KP ll also take same route ASAP — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 30, 2021

Also Read: Federal cabinet approves Pakistan’s first ever Electric Vehicle policy

Last year in December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16.

Comments

comments