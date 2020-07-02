Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $17.97 bn: SBP

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday released the details of country’s current finances till June 26, ARY News reported.

The premier bank got a total of $2.4 billion dollars in loans and donations which included World Bank’s 730.70 million dollars.

The Asian Development Bank gave a total of $500.3 million dollars, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $500 million dollars.

China paid an additional $300 million dollars, read a weekly report released by State Bank.

The country’s loans worth $800.9 million dollars were paid till June 26 whereas the country’s apex bank reserve rose to $1.27 billion.

The current SBP reserves stand at $11.23 billion while commercial banks saw a dip in their reserves by $280 million.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves currently amount to 17.97 billion dollars with an addition of $1.24 billion.

An additional 1 billion dollar loan given to Pakistan by China in the ongoing week is yet to be added in the statistics released and will be added in the next weeks SBP report.

