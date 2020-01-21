Parliamentary committee approves name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as new CEC

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary committee has approved name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

الیکشن کمیشن میں تقرریوں پر پارلیمانی کمیٹی کا اجلاس، چیف الیکشن کمشنر کے لئے سکندر سلطان راجہ کے نام پر اتفاق کرلیا گیا۔ الیکشن کمیشن میں تقرریوں پر پارلیمانی کمیٹی کا اجلاس، چیف الیکشن کمشنر کے لئے سکندر سلطان راجہ کے نام پر اتفاق کرلیا گیا۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The consensus was made during a meeting of the committee headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in Islamabad.

The name of Sikandar Sultan Raja was forwarded by the federal government,

The participants have also finalized names forwarded by the opposition including Nisar Durrani from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi from Balochistan as members of the commission.

The formula was suggested to the premier for the acceptance of name for CEC from the government’s side and the appointment of two ECP members over recommendations of the opposition.

Earlier on January 17, the parliamentary committee had made some progress during a meeting to discuss names for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources said.

Sources said the federal government and opposition are likely to make consensus for Sikandar Sultan Raja for the position of chief election commissioner (CEC).

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had greenlighted for the person named for ECP Sindh chapter, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supported the name given by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for ECP Balochistan chapter.

